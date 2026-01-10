Left Menu

Shiv Sena Leader Battles Allegations Over Viral Audio Clip

Meenakshi Shinde, a senior Shiv Sena leader and former mayor, faces controversy over a viral audio clip featuring derogatory language against the Agri community. She denies making these remarks, alleging political manipulation. The Shiv Sena has distanced itself, urging a thorough investigation into the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-01-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 12:28 IST
Shiv Sena Leader Battles Allegations Over Viral Audio Clip
  • Country:
  • India

Meenakshi Shinde, a senior leader in the Shiv Sena, has become embroiled in a heated political controversy following accusations linking her to derogatory language against a community in a viral audio clip. Shinde, who is also a former mayor and a candidate in the Thane Municipal Corporation polls, has categorically denied these allegations, suggesting the audio may have been altered or generated through tactics like morphing or artificial intelligence.

Addressing the media, Shinde stated that she has lodged a police complaint, asserting that her political adversaries are attempting to defame her during election season. She characterized this as a deliberate effort to tarnish her reputation and influence the election outcome.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has distanced itself from the controversy, condemning the alleged remarks and calling for a robust investigation. Meanwhile, local leaders and activists from the Agri community have called for swift legal action, as the incident has deeply hurt community sentiments. Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre also pressed for legal action, amplifying calls for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bencic Leads Switzerland to United Cup Final with Daring Play

Bencic Leads Switzerland to United Cup Final with Daring Play

 Australia
2
Tragic Blast Shakes South Waziristan: Cleric Succumbs to Injuries

Tragic Blast Shakes South Waziristan: Cleric Succumbs to Injuries

 Pakistan
3
Syrian Army's Strategic Seizure in Aleppo: Kurdish Stronghold at Stake

Syrian Army's Strategic Seizure in Aleppo: Kurdish Stronghold at Stake

 Global
4
Ukraine Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Oil Depot

Ukraine Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Oil Depot

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026