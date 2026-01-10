Shiv Sena Leader Battles Allegations Over Viral Audio Clip

Meenakshi Shinde, a senior leader in the Shiv Sena, has become embroiled in a heated political controversy following accusations linking her to derogatory language against a community in a viral audio clip. Shinde, who is also a former mayor and a candidate in the Thane Municipal Corporation polls, has categorically denied these allegations, suggesting the audio may have been altered or generated through tactics like morphing or artificial intelligence.

Addressing the media, Shinde stated that she has lodged a police complaint, asserting that her political adversaries are attempting to defame her during election season. She characterized this as a deliberate effort to tarnish her reputation and influence the election outcome.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has distanced itself from the controversy, condemning the alleged remarks and calling for a robust investigation. Meanwhile, local leaders and activists from the Agri community have called for swift legal action, as the incident has deeply hurt community sentiments. Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre also pressed for legal action, amplifying calls for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)