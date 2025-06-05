Trump Ends Deportation Protection for Nepalese: What It Means

The Trump administration is set to revoke deportation protections for thousands of Nepalese citizens who were granted refuge following the 2015 earthquake. Homeland Security announced the decision on Thursday, highlighted by Secretary Kristi Noem, who noted Nepal's significant recovery efforts justifying the change.

The removal means approximately 7,000 Nepalese with temporary protected status could face deportation if they don't adjust their immigration status by August 5, 2025. Of the 12,700 affected, around 5,500 hold permanent residency. Secretary Noem pointed to improvements in Nepal's disaster preparedness as pivotal to the decision.

This move aligns with President Donald Trump's broader immigration policies, which have intensified deportations and sought to dismantle legal protections for certain migrant groups. Recent Supreme Court decisions have bolstered the administration's efforts, impacting Venezuelan and other migrant communities.

