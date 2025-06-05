Strengthening Bonds: Indian Delegation's Diplomatic Journey

A group of Indian parliamentarians, led by Shashi Tharoor, held a significant meeting with US Vice President JD Vance in Washington, focusing on strengthening India-US strategic ties.

During the 25-minute discussion, Tharoor expressed satisfaction with Vance's warm reception and support for India's efforts, particularly in response to recent incidents.

Both parties emphasized mutual understanding and potential areas of collaboration, including technological advancements and counter-terrorism, underscoring the importance of the India-US partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)