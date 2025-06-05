Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: Indian Delegation's Diplomatic Journey

A delegation of Indian parliamentarians, led by Shashi Tharoor, met with US Vice President JD Vance in Washington. The meeting focused on enhancing India-US strategic cooperation, particularly in technology and counter-terrorism. Both parties displayed mutual respect and understanding, emphasizing collaboration opportunities, especially in the realm of AI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 23:10 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A group of Indian parliamentarians, led by Shashi Tharoor, held a significant meeting with US Vice President JD Vance in Washington, focusing on strengthening India-US strategic ties.

During the 25-minute discussion, Tharoor expressed satisfaction with Vance's warm reception and support for India's efforts, particularly in response to recent incidents.

Both parties emphasized mutual understanding and potential areas of collaboration, including technological advancements and counter-terrorism, underscoring the importance of the India-US partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

