Shiv Sena's Drive to Dominate Local Body Polls

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde urged party workers to prepare for local elections. At an event, Shinde recommended a continued campaign for Shiv Sena's village presence, emphasizing the importance of the saffron flag and assuring the continuity of the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana despite opposition rumors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Solapur | Updated: 05-06-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 23:29 IST
Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called on Shiv Sena party workers to prepare for the upcoming local body elections. Speaking at an event where ex-Congress leader Siddharam Mhetre joined Shiv Sena, Shinde emphasized the need for a robust campaign to establish a party office in every village across the state.

Shinde highlighted the previous success of the Mahayuti government in the state assembly polls and stressed focusing on replicating that success in local body elections. He stated, 'We have to unfurl the saffron flag in local body polls,' indicating a strong push for party dominance.

Additionally, Shinde reassured supporters that the flagship Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana would not be impacted by opposition rumors. He also took a swipe at what he called opportunistic defections, suggesting that the opponent's camp might eventually empty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

