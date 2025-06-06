Lt Gen Pratik Sharma's Strategic Tour of Key Military Installations

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, the commanding officer of the Northern Command, recently conducted a comprehensive tour to assess the military preparedness at several key sites.

During his visit to the headquarters of Strike One Corps in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, he focused on the operational capabilities of the highly mechanized formation.

Additionally, his inspection of the transit camp in Jammu and the Udhampur Air Force Station highlighted the unwavering morale and commitment displayed by the forces, which Lt Gen Sharma openly praised.

(With inputs from agencies.)