Left Menu

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma's Strategic Tour of Key Military Installations

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, leading the Northern Command, inspected the operational readiness of Strike One Corps in Uttar Pradesh and received briefings in Jammu and Udhampur. He applauded the troops' dedication, innovation, and commitment, emphasizing Strike One's critical role in rapid deployment and offensive military operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-06-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 08:32 IST
Lt Gen Pratik Sharma's Strategic Tour of Key Military Installations
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, the commanding officer of the Northern Command, recently conducted a comprehensive tour to assess the military preparedness at several key sites.

During his visit to the headquarters of Strike One Corps in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, he focused on the operational capabilities of the highly mechanized formation.

Additionally, his inspection of the transit camp in Jammu and the Udhampur Air Force Station highlighted the unwavering morale and commitment displayed by the forces, which Lt Gen Sharma openly praised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025