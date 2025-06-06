Left Menu

Devastation in Kyiv: Russian Attacks Intensify Amid Calls for Peace

A Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv killed at least four people and injured 20 others early on Friday. Multiple explosions were reported as air raids targeted Ukraine, sparking fires and prompting evacuations. This escalation coincides with discussions over the ongoing conflict's resolution involving key international figures.

A deadly Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv early Friday has resulted in at least four casualties and 20 injuries, according to city mayor Vitali Klitschko. Air raid sirens blared amid a broader assault across Ukraine.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing in various locations. Multiple explosions rocked the capital, where debris triggered fires across several districts. Kyiv City Administration head Tymur Tkachenko emphasized the role of air defense systems in attempting to intercept the barrage, urging civilian vigilance.

Emergency services responded promptly, with fires reported in residential and industrial locations. Notably, a fire erupted on the 11th floor of a residential building in Solomyanskyi district, and another in a metal warehouse. Damage was also reported in the northern Chernihiv region due to a Shahed drone explosion.

This serious escalation coincides with U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial remarks suggesting it might be preferable to allow Ukraine and Russia to 'fight for a while' before seeking a peace negotiation. Trump's comments came during discussions with Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who called for U.S. intervention to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

