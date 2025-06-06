Devastation in Kyiv: Russian Attacks Intensify Amid Calls for Peace

A deadly Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv early Friday has resulted in at least four casualties and 20 injuries, according to city mayor Vitali Klitschko. Air raid sirens blared amid a broader assault across Ukraine.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing in various locations. Multiple explosions rocked the capital, where debris triggered fires across several districts. Kyiv City Administration head Tymur Tkachenko emphasized the role of air defense systems in attempting to intercept the barrage, urging civilian vigilance.

Emergency services responded promptly, with fires reported in residential and industrial locations. Notably, a fire erupted on the 11th floor of a residential building in Solomyanskyi district, and another in a metal warehouse. Damage was also reported in the northern Chernihiv region due to a Shahed drone explosion.

This serious escalation coincides with U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial remarks suggesting it might be preferable to allow Ukraine and Russia to 'fight for a while' before seeking a peace negotiation. Trump's comments came during discussions with Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who called for U.S. intervention to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)