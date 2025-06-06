Left Menu

Tragic Demise: Former Minister Dies After Gas Leak Explosion

Former Pakistani minister Abbas Khan Afridi died following a gas leak explosion at his home in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The incident also injured two others. Despite medical efforts, Afridi succumbed to his injuries at Kharian Hospital. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic turn of events, a former Pakistani minister has passed away due to injuries sustained in a powerful gas leak explosion at his residence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to police reports.

The explosion, which occurred on Thursday in Kohat district, left three people injured, including the ex-Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senator Abbas Khan Afridi. Despite receiving treatment, Afridi succumbed to his injuries at Kharian Hospital.

Afridi, known for his significant contributions as a federal minister and senator, had left politics in 2024. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to uncover the cause of this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

