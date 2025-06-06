Nawrocki's Triumph: A Win for European Conservatives

In a significant political upheaval, nationalist Karol Nawrocki secured a narrow victory in Poland's presidential election, a result hailed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as a triumph for European conservatives. Orban, a known ally of Donald Trump, viewed Nawrocki's success as a continuation of the right-wing movement across Europe.

Nawrocki's win delivers a blow to the existing centrist government led by Donald Tusk, which had been striving to maintain Poland's pro-European stance. Despite Nawrocki's support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, he diverges from past Polish policies by opposing NATO membership for Ukraine.

Orban's endorsement of Nawrocki underscores a shared vision with the MAGA movement and reflects his clear opposition to the liberal pro-Brussels government in Warsaw. This election outcome sets the stage for potential shifts in Poland's foreign policy dynamics, particularly concerning its alliances and stance on Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)