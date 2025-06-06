Left Menu

Disqualified SBSP MLA, Abbas Ansari's Case Raises Questions on Caste Bias

The disqualification of Abbas Ansari as an MLA has sparked allegations of caste bias by the government, according to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Ansari, convicted in a hate speech case, was removed following a two-year jail sentence, leading to debates on fairness in political disqualifications.

Abbas Ansari
In a sharp critique of the government's actions, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has accused authorities of caste bias following the disqualification of Abbas Ansari from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Ansari was expelled after receiving a two-year sentence for a hate speech case, a decision Yadav claims was deliberate.

A turn of political alliances adds complexity, with Ansari previously securing his seat with the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party under a coalition with the Samajwadi Party. The disqualification comes amid Ansari's alleged threats during a public meeting prior to his conviction. The SBSP has since moved to align with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

The controversy touches deeper political tensions, as Yadav questions why such stringent measures are not uniformly applied across party lines, pointing to critical remarks made by BJP leaders. The legal provisions under the Representation of the People Act hold that membership can be revoked following a judicial sentence of two years or more.

