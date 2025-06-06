Thackeray Cousins at a Crossroads: Will MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) Forge an Alliance?

Maharashtra's political scene is abuzz with speculation over a potential alliance between the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT) under the leadership of the Thackeray cousins. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the decision lies entirely with Raj and Uddhav Thackeray.

The speculation gained momentum following recent statements by the Thackeray cousins, which hinted at a possible coalition. As municipal elections approach, this potential tie-up could significantly impact the political landscape.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reiterated that the decision is up to the parties' leaders. He noted the symbolism of their party icons—a railway engine and a flaming torch—as they deliberate on joining forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)