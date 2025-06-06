Left Menu

Political Turmoil After RCB Celebration Tragedy

In the aftermath of the tragic stampede during RCB's victory celebration, BJP State President BY Vijayendra demands resignations from Karnataka's top political leaders, blaming them for the incident. An FIR accuses top officials and organizations, following a suo motu case by the High Court prompting government action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:37 IST
Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the deadly stampede at the RCB victory event, which claimed 11 lives, BJP State President BY Vijayendra on Friday demanded the resignation of Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Home Minister G Parameshwara. Vijayendra asserted that the FIR implicates the Karnataka State Cricket Association, RCB, and the organizing agency DNA as responsible parties. He accused the Chief Minister and the top two deputies of being culpable in this tragic incident.

Vijayendra criticized the state government for only registering an FIR after the Karnataka High Court's suo motu intervention. He condemned the decision to make police officers scapegoats and insisted that the top political figures must assume moral responsibility for the debacle. According to Vijayendra, the Chief Minister's late-night suspension of five police officers following the FIR was an acknowledgment of the administration's fault in the incident.

The BJP leader highlighted the intelligence failure, stating that the expected turnout of 30,000-40,000 people was vastly exceeded by an actual crowd of 2-3 lakh attendees. He raised questions about the authorization of the event, despite police objections, and criticized Deputy CM DK Shivakumar for participating in the celebration, which he deems unauthorized and illegal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

