Testing the Ties: India-US Relations Amid Global Shifts

Strategic experts recently discussed the current state of India-US relations, noting the relationship is being tested. Despite challenges, experts highlight continuity and momentum, with historical alignment in defense partnerships. The discussion emphasized resilience amid shifting global power dynamics and the impact of past diplomatic approaches.

On Friday, strategic experts convened to dissect the evolving India-US relationship, with opinions diverging on its current nature. Some perceived the connection as facing tests, while others cautioned against labeling it as merely 'transactional,' a term gaining traction among analysts.

The virtual panel included think-tank members from Delhi and Washington, under the theme 'Negotiating a Transactional Relationship: India and the US,' hosted by Delhi's Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS). Elizabeth Threlkeld, of the Stimson Center, pointed to the relationship's enduring 'momentum and continuity'.

The forum followed tensions between India and Pakistan, with the US claiming a role in quelling the conflict, which India disputes. The event highlighted the trajectory of Indo-US ties amid global power shifts and past policy frameworks, underscoring the potential for future collaboration and alignment.

