Trump-Musk Feud: A Political Firestorm Amid 2026 GOP Hopes

U.S. Republican lawmakers are embroiled in a political dilemma as they attempt to navigate the ongoing feud between President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Both figures, dominant in their own rights, have locked horns over the implications of a sweeping tax-cut and spending bill.

Musk criticized the bill for potentially increasing the national debt, calling for Trump's impeachment and hinting at the formation of a new political party. Although Republican legislators downplay the likelihood of Musk's radical political moves, they remain wary of the rift.

These divisions arrive as the GOP strategizes to maintain narrow majorities in Congress. Meanwhile, Democrats watch on, eager to exploit Republican infighting in the upcoming midterm elections, with Musk's controversial political involvement adding a complicated layer to the GOP's electoral calculations.

