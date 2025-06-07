Trump-Musk Feud: A Political Firestorm Amid 2026 GOP Hopes
Republican lawmakers express concern over a feud between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, fearing it might harm their chances in the 2026 midterm elections. The clash revolves around a disputed tax-cut bill and Musk's political donations, as Republicans aim to maintain their slim congressional majorities.
U.S. Republican lawmakers are embroiled in a political dilemma as they attempt to navigate the ongoing feud between President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Both figures, dominant in their own rights, have locked horns over the implications of a sweeping tax-cut and spending bill.
Musk criticized the bill for potentially increasing the national debt, calling for Trump's impeachment and hinting at the formation of a new political party. Although Republican legislators downplay the likelihood of Musk's radical political moves, they remain wary of the rift.
These divisions arrive as the GOP strategizes to maintain narrow majorities in Congress. Meanwhile, Democrats watch on, eager to exploit Republican infighting in the upcoming midterm elections, with Musk's controversial political involvement adding a complicated layer to the GOP's electoral calculations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility
CBO Projects Significant Health Insurance Losses Under Tax-Cut Bill
Budget Bombshell: CBO's Revised Impact of Trump's Tax-Cut Bill
PM Modi silent on US President Donald Trump's claims of brokering peace between India, Pakistan: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Nalanda.
Trump, Musk Clash Over Tax-Cut Bill: A Rift in Power