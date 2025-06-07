Left Menu

US Pledges Strong Support to India's Counter-Terror Efforts

The US has reaffirmed its strong support for India in countering terrorism, as US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with an Indian delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Discussions included the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and expanding US-India trade and strategic relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2025 08:24 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 08:24 IST
US Pledges Strong Support to India's Counter-Terror Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States reiterated its steadfast support for India in combating terrorism during a meeting between US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and an Indian delegation, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. The discussions, part of a multi-nation tour by the Indian contingent, emphasized the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Key topics included the Pahalgam terror attack and India's Operation Sindoor, which targets terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Landau praised the meeting as a 'GREAT' conversation, reiterating the strong US backing for India in its anti-terrorism efforts.

The Indian delegation further engaged with US senators, enhancing dialogue on the bilateral relationship. Emphasis was placed on expanding trade and commercial relations to bolster economic growth, showcasing the shared commitment to countering terrorism while fostering mutual prosperity.

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025