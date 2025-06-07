US Pledges Strong Support to India's Counter-Terror Efforts
The US has reaffirmed its strong support for India in countering terrorism, as US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with an Indian delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Discussions included the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and expanding US-India trade and strategic relationship.
- Country:
- United States
The United States reiterated its steadfast support for India in combating terrorism during a meeting between US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and an Indian delegation, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. The discussions, part of a multi-nation tour by the Indian contingent, emphasized the strategic partnership between the two nations.
Key topics included the Pahalgam terror attack and India's Operation Sindoor, which targets terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Landau praised the meeting as a 'GREAT' conversation, reiterating the strong US backing for India in its anti-terrorism efforts.
The Indian delegation further engaged with US senators, enhancing dialogue on the bilateral relationship. Emphasis was placed on expanding trade and commercial relations to bolster economic growth, showcasing the shared commitment to countering terrorism while fostering mutual prosperity.
ALSO READ
BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Operation Sindoor
India's Parliament Delegation on Global Anti-Terrorism Mission: Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor showed that terrorism in India is absolutely Pakistan-sponsored: Home Minister Amit Shah at BSF event.
Operation Sindoor: A Triumph Over Terrorism Amidst Political Rhetoric
Operation Sindoor: Showcasing India's Lethal Response