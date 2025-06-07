US Pledges Strong Support to India's Counter-Terror Efforts

The United States reiterated its steadfast support for India in combating terrorism during a meeting between US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and an Indian delegation, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. The discussions, part of a multi-nation tour by the Indian contingent, emphasized the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Key topics included the Pahalgam terror attack and India's Operation Sindoor, which targets terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Landau praised the meeting as a 'GREAT' conversation, reiterating the strong US backing for India in its anti-terrorism efforts.

The Indian delegation further engaged with US senators, enhancing dialogue on the bilateral relationship. Emphasis was placed on expanding trade and commercial relations to bolster economic growth, showcasing the shared commitment to countering terrorism while fostering mutual prosperity.