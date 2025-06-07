Tejashwi Yadav Unscathed After Close Call in Convoy Accident

Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), narrowly avoided harm when his convoy was involved in an accident in Bihar's Vaishali district early Saturday. The incident left three security personnel injured, though Yadav's vehicle remained untouched, according to police reports.

The mishap occurred around 12:30 am on the Patna-Muzaffarpur national highway near Goraul while the convoy had paused for a tea break, a senior officer stated. The group was on its return journey to Patna from Madhepura.

Yadav, who was unharmed, visited the hospital to check on the injured personnel, whose conditions were reported as stable. He expressed concern over the incident and emphasized the need for strict enforcement of traffic regulations. Authorities have apprehended the truck driver involved in the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)