Election Commission Refutes Maharashtra Poll Rigging Claims
The Election Commission dismissed allegations of rigging in Maharashtra Assembly polls, countering claims by Rahul Gandhi of electoral 'match-fixing'. The EC emphasized that such accusations undermine the integrity of countless electoral representatives and staff, and violate legal decorum.
The Election Commission firmly rejected accusations of election rigging in last year's Maharashtra Assembly polls, shutting down claims made by Rahul Gandhi, former Congress chief and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
In response to Gandhi's allegations of 'match-fixing', the EC emphasized that defaming the electoral process following unfavorable results is baseless. They stated that false claims damage the credibility of numerous party-appointed representatives and demoralize the diligent poll staff.
The Commission further highlighted that unsubstantiated accusations against Maharashtra's electoral rolls are a direct challenge to the legal framework governing elections.
