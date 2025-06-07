Maharashtra's Political Chess: Fadnavis Stays Neutral Amidst Speculation

In a strategic move to maintain political neutrality, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has avoided commenting on the potential alliances between the NCP factions and the estranged Thackeray cousins. His statement comes amidst swirling speculation about a possible reunion within Maharashtra's political scene.

Fadnavis was attending a book launch when he was questioned about the speculated tie-ups involving Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's NCP and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP). Additionally, rumors of a potential alliance between Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are buzzing in the political corridors.

When probed further, Fadnavis emphasized a hands-off approach using a Hindi proverb. He shifted focus to economic matters, pointing out the potential of turning surplus sugar stock into biodegradable plastic, indicating his broader vision for sustainable solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)