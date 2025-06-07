India-UK Forge Modern Partnership Against Terrorism
India and the UK bolster their bilateral relationship, focusing on combatting terrorism and enhancing trade, technology, and security cooperation. UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy's visit underscores a 'zero-tolerance' approach to terrorism and celebrates the free trade agreement as a strategic milestone. The partnership aims to address global challenges and economic growth.
In a move to strengthen Indo-UK ties, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy engaged in talks emphasizing a 'zero-tolerance' policy on terrorism. This comes after tensions involving cross-border terrorism, drawing international attention to India's robust stance.
Highlighting the successful free trade agreement with the UK, Prime Minister Narendra Modi deemed it a strategic milestone, paving the way for bilateral cooperation in areas like technology and trade. Lammy applauded India's efforts against terrorism and called for decisive international action to mitigate global threats.
During his visit, Lammy underscored the importance of addressing migration and advancing the India-UK partnership across various sectors. This modern alliance is set to tackle global challenges such as climate change and security while fostering economic growth.
