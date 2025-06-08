Italy's Citizenship Referendum: A Fight for Recognition

Italy is facing crucial referendums that aim to simplify citizenship acquisition for children born to foreign nationals and enhance worker protections. With voting spread over two days, concerns are mounting over low public awareness, which could invalidate outcomes if voter turnout does not reach necessary thresholds.

Prominent figures like singer Ghali are championing the cause, urging citizens to support revising the rules to better integrate Italy's second-generation children. The referendums seek to lower the residency requirement from ten to five years, potentially affecting around 2.5 million foreign nationals striving for recognition as full citizens.

Despite the efforts, challenges persist as Italy's political landscape displays divisions. Opposition parties accuse the ruling coalition of suppressing debate and voter engagement, with accusations of underreporting by major broadcasters further complicating the situation. Turnout predictions suggest bleak participation, raising questions about the future of Italy's referendum processes.