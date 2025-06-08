Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Silence: Allegations of Election Rigging Left Unaddressed

Despite raising serious allegations of election rigging, Rahul Gandhi has yet to formally communicate with the Election Commission, as per protocol. The poll body expresses disappointment, while questions arise about Gandhi's approach to the issue and the credibility of his claims.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking development, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has not officially approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) despite vocal allegations of 'rigging' in November's assembly polls, according to sources within the ECI. Officials emphasized that a constitutional body like the ECI responds only to formal written communications.

Sources indicted a contradiction in Gandhi's actions, noting that while he publicly deems the issues serious, he hesitates to document them for the ECI. This reticence comes even after the Indian National Congress (INC) was invited to engage with the Commission on May 15, 2025.

Within a recent response, the ECI pointedly countered Gandhi's claims, stating that his critique inadvertently targeted his party's own electoral agents. The Commission underscored the integrity of its officers and questioned Gandhi's call for CCTV footage scrutiny, framing it as an invasion of voter privacy per electoral laws.

