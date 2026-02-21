Max Jorgensen's Thrilling Start Boosts Waratahs' Super Rugby Campaign

Max Jorgensen, the Wallabies winger, is making headlines with his stellar performances in the Super Rugby season for the New South Wales Waratahs. Coach Dan McKellar is dedicated to ensuring Jorgensen is fit and firing throughout the season after the 21-year-old's impressive showcase.

Jorgensen's recent display featured two tries against the Fijian Drua, following another two in their season-opening match against the Queensland Reds. McKellar acknowledged the importance of managing Jorgensen's training and conditioning regimen to maximize his availability.

Jorgensen's skills were on full display with a remarkable try against the Drua, which had fans and teammates in awe. His performance is quickly building a highlights reel, and with a new five-year deal, he is poised to become a central figure in the Waratahs' lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)