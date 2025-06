Rahul Gandhi's Allegations: Unmasking BJP's Electoral Victory

Sanjay Raut, a prominent Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP, has sharply criticized the BJP, claiming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's article unveils alleged 'match-fixing' in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections.

Gandhi's piece, widely published, asserts that upcoming Bihar polls may see similar electoral manipulation, which has alarmed democracy supporters worldwide.

In response, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defends BJP's victory, rebuffing Gandhi's claims as mere refusal to accept electoral defeat.

