Devendra Fadnavis Sparks Historical Debate Over Mughal and Maratha Legacy

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, ignited a historical controversy by questioning the educational representation of Mughals and their impact on cultural perceptions. Speaking at the assembly, Fadnavis accused past educational curriculums of painting Mughal king Aurangzeb in a favorable light, which he claims misguides some Muslims.

Fadnavis argued that, according to NCERT books, a disproportionate focus existed on Mughals compared to Maratha king Shivaji Maharaj. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, the educational narrative has shifted to highlight Maratha history prominently, now expanding to 20 pages for Shivaji Maharaj.

The Chief Minister also addressed comparisons between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, stressing disapproval of such parallels. Tipu remains divisive due to differing views on his legacy, while Shivaji is universally celebrated for his leadership. Additionally, Fadnavis discussed the controversial mandate of Hindi as a third language in schools.

