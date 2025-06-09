Left Menu

India's Rail Tragedy Sparks Questions on Government Accountability

Rahul Gandhi criticizes the Modi government for a lack of accountability and reliance on propaganda after a tragic train incident in Maharashtra. The mishap, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries, highlights prevalent insecurity and congestion in India's railway system as reflected in Gandhi's statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 14:49 IST
Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing criticism against the Modi government, blaming it for prioritizing propaganda over accountability as they mark 11 years in power. His comments came in the wake of a fatal train accident in Maharashtra's Thane district that left several passengers dead and others injured.

In a social media post, Gandhi highlighted the deteriorating state of Indian Railways, calling it a 'symbol of insecurity, congestion, and chaos'. He emphasized that while the government markets dreams of 2047, current issues are being ignored.

The tragic event occurred between Diva and Kopar railway stations. According to officials, commuters hanging from footboards likely collided, leading to the calamity. This incident has further intensified the debate on railway safety and government accountability.

