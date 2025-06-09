Left Menu

Leadership Dynamics Unfold: PMK Founder Dr. S Ramadoss Speaks On Party Future

In the midst of a leadership dispute with his son, PMK founder Dr. S Ramadoss remains optimistic about resolving the issue soon. While addressing media queries, he hinted at stepping back from public interaction. Dr. Ramadoss emphasized unity, viewing party workers as family and pledging their welfare.

Dr. S Ramadoss, the founder of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), expressed optimism amidst a leadership conflict with his son, Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss. He assured that a resolution was imminent, despite the ongoing uncertainties within the party.

In a surprising but cryptic statement, the 85-year-old declared his 'farewell' to media interactions while responding vaguely to questions. He articulated that while details couldn't be disclosed, the outcome would be beneficial for both the party and the nation.

Dr. Ramadoss reaffirmed his dedication to the party's welfare, equating his relationship with the members to familial bonds. He also noted PMK's previous participation within the BJP-led NDA alliance during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

