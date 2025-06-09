Escalation in Drone Warfare: Russia Intensifies Assault on Ukraine

Russia unleashed almost 500 drones targeting Ukraine in an intensified overnight attack amid stalled peace talks, as confirmed by the Ukrainian air force on Monday. This marks the largest drone offensive in the ongoing three-year war, highlighting the Kremlin's relentless summer campaign.

The offensive exacerbates the already fraught situation with ongoing prisoner swaps proving one of the few signs of cooperation between the warring nations. The assault, which included 20 missiles, primarily targeted central and western Ukraine, pushing the nation to bolster its air defences amid uncertainty over U.S. support.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's strategic long-range drone attacks, including one targeting Russian fighter jets at the Savasleyka airfield, underscore the war's complexity. Despite these significant blows, peace talks in Istanbul have yet to produce substantial outcomes, leaving the conflict's resolution precarious.