Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Opposes CBI Probe in Alleged Mining Firm Transaction

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has countered a PIL in the High Court that calls for a CBI investigation into a financial transaction involving his daughter's former company and a mining firm. Vijayan maintains the allegations are baseless and insists existing agencies are sufficient for any necessary investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 09-06-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 22:45 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has publicly opposed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into a financial deal involving his daughter's now-defunct company and a mining firm. The PIL, filed in the Kerala High Court by a former journalist, seeks clarity on an alleged Rs 1.72 crore transaction and marks an escalation in an ongoing political controversy.

Vijayan, in his counter-affidavit, declared the allegations against him as unfounded and argued that current investigative agencies are already examining related matters. 'There is no compelling reason for this Hon'ble court to direct a CBI investigation,' Vijayan asserted, reaffirming his trust in the judiciary and the rule of law while urging the court to dismiss the PIL.

The controversy stems from an earlier case dismissed by the High Court concerning financial ties between Vijayan's daughter's company, Exalogic Solutions, and Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd. A separate plea by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan seeking investigation into similar allegations had also been earlier dismissed, citing insufficient evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

