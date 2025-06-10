Karnataka Leadership in Crisis: High Command Meeting After Tragic Stampede
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar are set to meet Congress leaders in Delhi following a stampede in Bengaluru that resulted in 11 deaths. The state government faces sharp criticism from opposition parties demanding resignations. Discussions will address the incident and legislative nominations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-06-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 09:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar are heading to New Delhi to confer with the Congress high command following a tragic stampede in Bengaluru that claimed 11 lives.
The state government has been criticized by opposition parties BJP and JD(S), who are calling for the resignation of both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.
Additionally, discussions with the high command may cover controversial legislative nominations recently withheld by the party.
