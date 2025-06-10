Karnataka Leadership in Crisis: High Command Meeting After Tragic Stampede

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar are heading to New Delhi to confer with the Congress high command following a tragic stampede in Bengaluru that claimed 11 lives.

The state government has been criticized by opposition parties BJP and JD(S), who are calling for the resignation of both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Additionally, discussions with the high command may cover controversial legislative nominations recently withheld by the party.