Congress Criticizes Amit Shah's Claims on Peace and Governance

The Congress party has labeled the statements by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as 'bizarre,' challenging his declaration of peace in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast. They argue his claims are a diversion from perceived failings during his tenure.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted ongoing unrest in regions like Manipur and the inability to bring perpetrators of the Pahalgam attacks to justice. This, according to Ramesh, reflects poorly on Shah's record.

The opposition further criticized Shah for allegedly prioritizing personal and political interests over national security and governance, pointing to what they described as 'maximum boasts, minimum achievements' throughout his tenure.