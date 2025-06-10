Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Amit Shah's Claims on Peace and Governance

The Congress criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling his claims of peace in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast as 'bizarre' and an attempt to distract from his 'colossal failures.' The party highlighted ongoing violence in Manipur and accused Shah of boasting immense achievements while delivering minimal results.

Updated: 10-06-2025 10:13 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has labeled the statements by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as 'bizarre,' challenging his declaration of peace in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast. They argue his claims are a diversion from perceived failings during his tenure.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted ongoing unrest in regions like Manipur and the inability to bring perpetrators of the Pahalgam attacks to justice. This, according to Ramesh, reflects poorly on Shah's record.

The opposition further criticized Shah for allegedly prioritizing personal and political interests over national security and governance, pointing to what they described as 'maximum boasts, minimum achievements' throughout his tenure.

