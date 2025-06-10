U.S. Policy Shift: Huckabee Dismisses Palestinian Statehood

In a significant revelation during an interview with Bloomberg News, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee stated that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state is not a current objective of U.S. foreign policy.

Huckabee, a former Arkansas governor known for his staunch pro-Israel stance, indicated that changes in the cultural landscape are necessary before considering such a state. He expressed doubt that these changes would occur during our lifetime, hinting at a shift from traditional U.S. policy.

The ambassador suggested exploring the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state in a different Muslim country, raising questions about future U.S. and Middle Eastern diplomacy. The White House has not commented on the statement, which aligns with the Trump administration's pro-Israel approach.

