U.S. Policy Shift: Huckabee Dismisses Palestinian Statehood

In a Bloomberg interview, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee revealed that the creation of an independent Palestinian state is no longer a goal of U.S. foreign policy. Huckabee, a staunch pro-Israel advocate, suggested that a state could instead be established in another Muslim country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:41 IST
Mike Huckabee

In a significant revelation during an interview with Bloomberg News, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee stated that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state is not a current objective of U.S. foreign policy.

Huckabee, a former Arkansas governor known for his staunch pro-Israel stance, indicated that changes in the cultural landscape are necessary before considering such a state. He expressed doubt that these changes would occur during our lifetime, hinting at a shift from traditional U.S. policy.

The ambassador suggested exploring the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state in a different Muslim country, raising questions about future U.S. and Middle Eastern diplomacy. The White House has not commented on the statement, which aligns with the Trump administration's pro-Israel approach.

