Legal Battle Over EV Charging Funds: States vs. Trump Administration
Sixteen states, alongside the District of Columbia, are suing the Trump administration for unlawfully withholding over $2 billion in funding intended for electric vehicle charging programs. The lawsuit claims that these funds, initially obligated under the Biden administration for EV infrastructure, are being improperly withheld.
In a significant legal confrontation, sixteen states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's administration. They allege an unlawful withholding of over $2 billion allocated for electric vehicle (EV) charging initiatives.
The lawsuit, announced on Tuesday and filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, represents an ongoing legal struggle over EV infrastructure funding initially secured under President Joe Biden. The states argue that the Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration are illegally stopping this funding.
This legal action forms part of broader tensions and regulatory changes surrounding EV infrastructure after the Trump administration's decision to roll back various environmentally-focused policies instigated under Biden.
