Left Menu

Inside the Trump Administration: Insights and Tensions Revealed by Susie Wiles

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles exposed internal Trump administration conflicts in Vanity Fair, highlighting immigration and economic policy discord. Despite portraying Trump's 'alcoholic personality,' Wiles remains steadfast in her role and loyalty. The report prompted pushback, with officials defending Wiles' leadership amidst criticism of policy decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 03:56 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 03:56 IST
Inside the Trump Administration: Insights and Tensions Revealed by Susie Wiles

Susie Wiles, the White House Chief of Staff, has revealed various internal conflicts within the Trump administration through an article in Vanity Fair. Her comments shed light on contentious issues such as immigration enforcement and economic policies that surfaced during Trump's tenure.

Wiles, expressing loyalty to Trump, described him as embodying 'an alcoholic's personality,' despite his teetotaler status. Her portrayal of behind-the-scenes dynamics, including Vice President JD Vance's conspiracy theorist label, highlights the complex relationships within the administration.

The story has led to strong reactions, with both Wiles and Trump dismissing the Vanity Fair piece as misleading. They, alongside senior staff, emphasized Wiles' pivotal role in the administration, illustrating the nuanced balance of power amidst policy disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025