Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized the transformative impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year tenure, marking a departure from previous eras of negativity and hopelessness. During a press conference at the state BJP headquarters, Shekhawat lauded the administration's focus on transparency and citizen-centric governance.

Highlighting key achievements, Shekhawat noted significant advancements in technology, poverty alleviation, and export growth. Policies like the Direct Benefit Transfer have eliminated corruption, while initiatives such as 'Make in India' have reduced reliance on imports, propelling the nation toward becoming a developed entity by 2047.

Amidst these strides, India has re-established democratic values, navigating challenges with a commitment to service and inclusive development. Concurrently, debates on the Keezhadi archaeological excavation reflect ongoing dialogues about cultural heritage, with a call for scientific rigor and thorough research before drawing conclusions.

