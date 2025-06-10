India Unites Globally in Fight Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pride in how multi-party delegations effectively presented India's stance on combating terrorism to international audiences following recent events like the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

These delegations, consisting of parliamentarians and former diplomats, visited 33 world capitals in recent weeks, promoting India's commitment to peace and its battle against terrorism. The engagement also received praise from the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

The initiative included members from both ruling and opposition parties, signifying a united front in the fight against terrorism, further bolstering India's diplomatic relationships globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)