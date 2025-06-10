India's Growth Story: From Policy Paralysis to Decisive Leadership

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has criticized the previous UPA government, citing a "serious policy paralysis" that plagued the nation due to instability and weak leadership between 2004 and 2014. He attributed the loss in governance and stalled development to these factors.

Joshi praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for bringing consistent growth and visible development. He highlighted a significant reduction in extreme poverty from 21% to 5% and attributed this to stable governance. More than 26 crore people have exited multidimensional poverty during Modi's tenure.

Marking 11 years of Modi's leadership, the NaMo App launched the 'Jan Man Survey,' gathering over 500,000 responses. This survey seeks public opinion on significant national issues and initiatives, aiming to involve citizens in the democratic process by allowing them to directly communicate their views to the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)