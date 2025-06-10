Left Menu

Legacy of a Military Strongman: The Suchinda Kraprayoon Saga

Suchinda Kraprayoon, a former Thai army commander, became a controversial political figure following a brief tenure as prime minister in 1992 after a military coup. His involvement in the violent 'Black May' protests showcased the power struggle within Thailand, leading to his resignation and eventual retreat from public life.

Suchinda Kraprayoon, the former army commander of Thailand, passed away at age 91, as reported by the state-run Thai News Agency. His leadership tenure as prime minister lasted less than seven weeks in 1992 but left an indelible mark on the nation's history.

Kraprayoon's rise to power followed a tradition of military intervention in Thai politics, culminating in the February 1991 coup against Prime Minister Chatichai Choonhaven's 'buffet Cabinet.' The coup led to his appointment despite the junta's attempt to present a technocratic government and hold elections in March 1992.

The ensuing protests during 'Black May' turned into violent clashes, forcing King Bhumibol Adulyadej to intervene and broker peace between Kraprayoon and protest leader Chamlong Srimuang. The televised reprimand led to Kraprayoon's resignation and later discreet withdrawal from politics.

