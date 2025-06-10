BJP's Stance on Bangladesh-India Migration Sparks Controversy
BJP West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar stated his party supports Hindu refugees from Bangladesh but considers Muslim migrants as intruders. He criticised the Congress and TMC for hindering policies like NRC and development projects, asserting BJP's plans to tackle illegal entries.
In a recent press meeting, BJP West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar confirmed his party's commitment to aiding Hindu refugees escaping religious persecution from Bangladesh, while maintaining a firm stance against Muslim migrants, labeling them as intruders.
Majumdar, who also serves as Union Minister of State for Education, addressed concerns over allegations of a Bangladeshi citizen participating in elections in both countries, arguing this compromises India's electoral integrity.
Furthermore, he accused the TMC-led state government of hampering developmental progress over land issues and criticized Congress for not implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) during their tenure.
