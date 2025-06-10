BJP's Stance on Bangladesh-India Migration Sparks Controversy

In a recent press meeting, BJP West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar confirmed his party's commitment to aiding Hindu refugees escaping religious persecution from Bangladesh, while maintaining a firm stance against Muslim migrants, labeling them as intruders.

Majumdar, who also serves as Union Minister of State for Education, addressed concerns over allegations of a Bangladeshi citizen participating in elections in both countries, arguing this compromises India's electoral integrity.

Furthermore, he accused the TMC-led state government of hampering developmental progress over land issues and criticized Congress for not implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) during their tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)