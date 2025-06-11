Left Menu

End of an Era: Cristina Kirchner's Political Twilight

Argentina's Supreme Court has effectively ended the political career of former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, upholding a fraud conviction and six-year jail sentence. The ruling prevents Kirchner from running in upcoming elections, potentially reshaping the Peronist opposition landscape amid President Javier Milei's current libertarian administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 05:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 05:03 IST
In a decisive ruling, Argentina's Supreme Court has dealt a critical blow to Cristina Fernández de Kirchner's political aspirations. The court upheld a fraud conviction and six-year prison sentence, effectively barring the former president from pursuing further public office.

The decision impacts Kirchner's plans to re-enter the political arena via Buenos Aires legislative elections, a move that could have bolstered her influence within the Peronist opposition. Meanwhile, the Peronist coalition, still reeling from its 2023 electoral defeat, must regroup under the libertarian leadership of President Javier Milei.

Kirchner, a divisive figure who has long shaped Argentina's politics, maintains her innocence, alleging political persecution. Her supporters took to the streets, demonstrating the profound impact of her rhetoric on Argentine society. Despite this setback, the saga of Kirchnerismo in Argentina remains intertwined with the country's future political dynamics.

