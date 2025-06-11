Congress Demands Clarity on Post-Pahalgam Policy with China and Pakistan

The Congress has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to host a detailed discussion on India's foreign and security policies in the aftermath of the Pahalgam incident. Despite recent meetings with international delegations, the opposition party insists on more transparency in addressing the country's strategic challenges.

Demands from the Congress include a comprehensive debate in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament. They also press for a meeting involving all political leaders to jointly strategize over India's stance on China and Pakistan, especially after revelations by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan.

Amidst rejected requests for a special parliamentary session, the Congress urges further investigation into Operation Sindoor and its implications, drawing parallels to the thorough analysis conducted by the Kargil Review Committee. They seek an expert panel to provide recommendations for future military and strategic communication practices.