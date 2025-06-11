Tractor Protests: Shiv Sena's Call to Action Against Unkept Promises

In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday led a tractor rally to spotlight the alleged shortcomings of the Mahayuti government regarding promises made to farmers, including a crop loan waiver.

This tractor rally formed part of the 'kya hua tera vaada' campaign, a week-long protest to draw attention to unmet assurances by the BJP-led administration. Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve spearheaded the march from Kranti Chowk to the Divisional Commissioner's office at Delhi Gate.

Danve criticized the government for not delivering on electoral promises such as farm loan waivers and comprehensive crop insurance, emphasizing that the agitation aims to hold the government accountable for its commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)