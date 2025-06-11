Left Menu

Opposition Leader's Ally Sentenced in Absentia

Leonid Volkov, an ally of the late Alexei Navalny, was sentenced to 18 years in prison by a Russian court. Volkov, living outside Russia, is connected to a political movement deemed extremist by the government. This action is viewed by allies as an effort to silence opposition to President Putin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:46 IST
  • Russia

In a significant legal action, Leonid Volkov, a notable figure associated with the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. This sentencing was handed down by a Russian court in absentia, according to a report by the TASS state news agency on Wednesday.

Volkov currently resides outside of Russia, distancing himself from the jurisdiction that levied the severe penalty. His sentencing is intertwined with his position in Navalny's political movement, which has been officially branded as extremist by the Russian authorities.

Navalny's movement is seen by many of his supporters as a crucial pillar of political opposition against President Vladimir Putin. The categorization of this group as extremist is perceived as a strategic maneuver to dismantle any form of meaningful dissent against the current administration.

