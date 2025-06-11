Opposition Leader's Ally Sentenced in Absentia
Leonid Volkov, an ally of the late Alexei Navalny, was sentenced to 18 years in prison by a Russian court. Volkov, living outside Russia, is connected to a political movement deemed extremist by the government. This action is viewed by allies as an effort to silence opposition to President Putin.
- Country:
- Russia
In a significant legal action, Leonid Volkov, a notable figure associated with the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. This sentencing was handed down by a Russian court in absentia, according to a report by the TASS state news agency on Wednesday.
Volkov currently resides outside of Russia, distancing himself from the jurisdiction that levied the severe penalty. His sentencing is intertwined with his position in Navalny's political movement, which has been officially branded as extremist by the Russian authorities.
Navalny's movement is seen by many of his supporters as a crucial pillar of political opposition against President Vladimir Putin. The categorization of this group as extremist is perceived as a strategic maneuver to dismantle any form of meaningful dissent against the current administration.
ALSO READ
A former surgeon in France receives maximum prison sentence of 20 years over the rape of hundreds of underage victims, reports AP.
Goldman Sachs Scandal: Tim Leissner's Prison Sentence and the 1MDB Scheme
Justice Served: 20-Year Prison Sentence for Two Convicted of Sodomy
Argentine Supreme Court upholds 6-year prison sentence on corruption charges for former President Cristina Fernández, reports AP.
Russian Opposition Politician Lev Shlosberg Arrested