Kharkiv Under Siege: Russia's Relentless Drone Assault in Ukraine

Overnight, Russian forces initiated a significant drone assault across Ukraine, culminating in the tragic loss of three lives and injuring 64 others, Ukrainian authorities reported.

The city of Kharkiv experienced the brunt of the attack with 17 drones striking two residential districts, as confirmed by Mayor Ihor Terekhov. Emergency responders and volunteers worked tirelessly to manage fires, rescue individuals, and restore critical utilities such as gas and electricity.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, highlighting the human cost, called for increased international pressure on Moscow, stating that new vile attacks are a daily occurrence. Despite ceasefire discussions in Istanbul, the situation remains tense, with the return of soldiers' bodies as one of the few agreements reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)