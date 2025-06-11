Kharkiv Under Siege: Russia's Relentless Drone Assault in Ukraine
Russian forces launched a major drone attack on Ukraine, particularly targeting the city of Kharkiv, resulting in three deaths and 64 injuries. Despite international efforts for a ceasefire, Russian military actions continue. Ukrainian officials and President Zelenskyy are urging more global pressure on Moscow.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Overnight, Russian forces initiated a significant drone assault across Ukraine, culminating in the tragic loss of three lives and injuring 64 others, Ukrainian authorities reported.
The city of Kharkiv experienced the brunt of the attack with 17 drones striking two residential districts, as confirmed by Mayor Ihor Terekhov. Emergency responders and volunteers worked tirelessly to manage fires, rescue individuals, and restore critical utilities such as gas and electricity.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, highlighting the human cost, called for increased international pressure on Moscow, stating that new vile attacks are a daily occurrence. Despite ceasefire discussions in Istanbul, the situation remains tense, with the return of soldiers' bodies as one of the few agreements reached.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russian Forces Seize Stara Mykolaivka, Intensifying Eastern Ukraine Conflict
Russian Forces Seize Strategic Settlements in Ukraine
Russian Forces Advance in Sumy: Tensions Escalate Amid Peace Talks
Russian Forces Seize Strategic Oleksiivka in Sumy Region
Russian Forces Advance on Sumy: Tensions Rise in Ukraine's Northern Region