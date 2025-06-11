Legal Challenge Casts Shadow Over Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad Victory

The Kerala High Court has issued a summons to AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra regarding her election victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll held last year. The order follows a plea by BJP candidate Navya Haridas, who challenged the validity of the electoral process.

Justice K Babu accepted Haridas's plea, which alleges that Vadra failed to accurately disclose her and her family's assets in her nomination papers, thus violating the Model Code of Conduct and constituting corrupt practice. The petition claims Vadra provided false information.

Haridas, who came third in the bypoll behind Vadra's significant lead, argues that Vadra's election should be annulled for allegedly misleading voters. The court has scheduled another hearing for August 11 to further examine the claims.