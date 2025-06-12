Left Menu

South Korea Silences Border Broadcasts to Ease Tensions with North

South Korea's military has halted loudspeaker broadcasts along the inter-Korean border as a gesture to reduce tensions with North Korea. This marks President Lee Jae-myung's first step towards improving relations, amid ongoing psychological warfare and North Korea's nuclear ambitions. The move aims to build trust and promote peace.

Seoul | Updated: 12-06-2025 07:06 IST
South Korea's military took a goodwill measure by ending loudspeaker broadcasts along the inter-Korean border, aiming to ease tensions with North Korea. This move represents the first concrete step by the new liberal government under President Lee Jae-myung.

The broadcasts were initially resumed in June last year in response to North Korea's psychological warfare tactics, involving balloons carrying trash being flown into the South. The initiative is part of broader efforts to restore trust in inter-Korean ties and promote peace on the Korean Peninsula, according to South Korea's Defense Ministry.

While North Korea has not commented on the cessation of broadcasts, the efforts to improve relations with the diplomatically aloof regime face challenges due to its nuclear ambitions and shifting foreign policy focuses, including strengthened ties with Russia.

