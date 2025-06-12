Karnataka Cabinet to Deliberate on Fresh Caste Reevaluation Amid Political Debates

The Karnataka cabinet is poised to deliberate on conducting a fresh caste survey, responding to growing calls from various communities and political factions. Minister HK Patil disclosed upcoming discussions on the issue, underscoring the need to update decade-old data and reassess demographic records.

The push for reevaluation arises from claims of inaccuracies in the previous caste census, with several communities feeling underrepresented or omitted. The matter has ignited sharp political discourse, with the BJP questioning the state's moves, despite having shown skepticism towards the initial census.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar defended the pursuit of a new survey, highlighting that the previous survey's methodology, though scientific, faced participation barriers. The new survey aims for inclusivity, guided by national leadership directives, to ensure every community's concerns are explicit within official records.

