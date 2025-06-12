Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet to Deliberate on Fresh Caste Reevaluation Amid Political Debates

Amidst growing political debates, Karnataka's cabinet is set to discuss the potential of another caste re-enumeration. The current data's age and recent community concerns have prompted its reconsideration. State ministers emphasize addressing the data's discrepancies to reflect communities more accurately.

Karnataka Minister HK Patil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka cabinet is poised to deliberate on conducting a fresh caste survey, responding to growing calls from various communities and political factions. Minister HK Patil disclosed upcoming discussions on the issue, underscoring the need to update decade-old data and reassess demographic records.

The push for reevaluation arises from claims of inaccuracies in the previous caste census, with several communities feeling underrepresented or omitted. The matter has ignited sharp political discourse, with the BJP questioning the state's moves, despite having shown skepticism towards the initial census.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar defended the pursuit of a new survey, highlighting that the previous survey's methodology, though scientific, faced participation barriers. The new survey aims for inclusivity, guided by national leadership directives, to ensure every community's concerns are explicit within official records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

