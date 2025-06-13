House Passes Contentious Foreign Aid Cuts

On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives narrowly approved President Donald Trump's proposal to slash $9.4 billion in spending on foreign aid and public broadcasting. The measure will now head to the Senate for consideration.

The House passed the bill with a 214-212 vote, showcasing the influence of Trump's lobbying efforts and the slim Republican majority, although a faction of Republicans joined Democrats in opposing the measure.

If the Senate approves the bill and it becomes law, it would cement the spending cuts and address constitutional concerns over presidential authority in federal spending decisions.