Left Menu

House Passes Contentious Foreign Aid Cuts

The U.S. House narrowly approved President Trump's proposal to cut $9.4 billion from foreign aid and public broadcasting. Passed by a 214-212 vote, the measure will now face Senate approval. Trump's lobbying and Republicans' slim majority facilitated the bill's passage, despite some party opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 02:03 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 02:03 IST
House Passes Contentious Foreign Aid Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives narrowly approved President Donald Trump's proposal to slash $9.4 billion in spending on foreign aid and public broadcasting. The measure will now head to the Senate for consideration.

The House passed the bill with a 214-212 vote, showcasing the influence of Trump's lobbying efforts and the slim Republican majority, although a faction of Republicans joined Democrats in opposing the measure.

If the Senate approves the bill and it becomes law, it would cement the spending cuts and address constitutional concerns over presidential authority in federal spending decisions.

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

Central Asia faces growing water crisis as toxic discharge pollutes key resources

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025