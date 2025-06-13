Japan's Political Pulse: The Crucial Upper House Election Approaches
Japan prepares for a critical upper house election set for July 20. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will not extend the current parliamentary session, focusing instead on the upcoming elections. The results are vital for Ishiba, whose administration seeks to regain influence after losing the lower house majority.
- Country:
- Japan
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has announced that Japan's upper house election is scheduled for July 20. This decision arrives as Ishiba opts not to prolong the current parliamentary session, according to an Asahi newspaper report citing unnamed sources.
The election campaign is slated to commence on July 3, adhering to the statutory timetable. This vote is pivotal for Ishiba's administration after the ruling parties lost their majority in the lower house during the October snap election.
Ishiba's approval ratings, previously at record lows, have recently improved, climbing to 39% from 33%, as per a recent NHK poll. The boost follows public discontent over the government's handling of skyrocketing rice prices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Call for Unified Action: Deepender Hooda Urges Special Parliamentary Session
TMC Demands Transparency on Aircraft Losses: A Call for Parliamentary Session
Komeito's Bold Proposal: Tax Cuts and Cash Payouts Ahead of Election
Opposition Demands Special Parliamentary Session on Operation Sindoor
Congress Slams Government over Parliamentary Session Scheduling