Japan's Political Pulse: The Crucial Upper House Election Approaches

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has announced that Japan's upper house election is scheduled for July 20. This decision arrives as Ishiba opts not to prolong the current parliamentary session, according to an Asahi newspaper report citing unnamed sources.

The election campaign is slated to commence on July 3, adhering to the statutory timetable. This vote is pivotal for Ishiba's administration after the ruling parties lost their majority in the lower house during the October snap election.

Ishiba's approval ratings, previously at record lows, have recently improved, climbing to 39% from 33%, as per a recent NHK poll. The boost follows public discontent over the government's handling of skyrocketing rice prices.

