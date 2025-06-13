Operation Rising Lion: Israel Strikes at Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a significant military initiative dubbed Operation Rising Lion, aimed at dismantling Iran's nuclear infrastructure. In a bold move, Israel has reportedly targeted key nuclear facilities in Natanz, striving to eliminate what Netanyahu describes as a clear threat to Israel's survival.

The Prime Minister's concerns revolve around Iran's potential to develop nuclear weapons, with claims of recent advancements in Iran's nuclear program. The operation, according to Netanyahu, will persist until the perceived threat is completely nullified, underscoring Israel's resolve in the face of longstanding threats from Tehran.

This preemptive strike, however, was carried out with transparency towards the United States, although reports indicate American forces remained uninvolved. Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump for recognizing the existential threat posed by Iran and reiterated Israel's commitment to ensuring its security and sovereignty.

