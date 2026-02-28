Netanyahu Calls for Iranian Push Against Tyranny After Joint Strike

In a significant escalation of tensions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that a joint military operation by the United States and Israel had struck Iran. Netanyahu emphasized that this move sets the stage for Iranians to reclaim their future.

"The time has come for all sections of the Iranian populace to dismantle the regime's oppressive rule," Netanyahu asserted in his statement, underscoring the urgency of the moment.

He painted a vision of a liberated Iran, advocating for a nation characterized by peace and freedom, unburdened from tyranny.

