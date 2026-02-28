Netanyahu Calls for Iranian Push Against Tyranny After Joint Strike
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a joint U.S.-Israeli military strike on Iran. He called for the Iranian people to seize the moment to overthrow their regime and achieve freedom and peace. Netanyahu's statement urged all segments of the Iranian population to rise against tyranny.
In a significant escalation of tensions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that a joint military operation by the United States and Israel had struck Iran. Netanyahu emphasized that this move sets the stage for Iranians to reclaim their future.
"The time has come for all sections of the Iranian populace to dismantle the regime's oppressive rule," Netanyahu asserted in his statement, underscoring the urgency of the moment.
He painted a vision of a liberated Iran, advocating for a nation characterized by peace and freedom, unburdened from tyranny.
