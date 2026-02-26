India and Israel will work in the fields of civil nuclear energy and space: PM Modi after talks with PM Netanyahu.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:13 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
